Junction Fifteen create award winning innovative and contemporary furniture full of character and playful charm for the domestic and contract furniture market.

Established in 2012 by two like-minded British designers David Lord and Ben Frost, Junction Fifteen launched their debut collection at Tent London in September 2013. After a successful year selling products worldwide they return to Tent on the 18th to 21st September 2014 with some new additions to the collection. Having successful careers in product design and industry experience of over 20 years, the collection is a combination of both David and Ben's style, execution and passion for contemporary furniture. Based in Northamptonshire, otherwise known for its fine shoe making heritage, Junction Fifteen utilise an abundance of traditional manufacturers within its industrious county setting to great effect. Junction Fifteen are proud to be British and encourage the use of British resource, material and manufacture. The collection is manufactured using high quality sustainable materials and local craftsmanship. The collection's key material and theme is tubular steel, a versatile material perfect for creating strong structures with fluid form. All pieces are batch produced to ensure every product is of the highest quality. ‘Our pieces celebrate the versatility of tubular steel with the Olly Stool’s seemingly complex dynamic arrangement being of a juxtaposition to the Stem Stool’s and FL513’s simplistic and elegant clean lines.’