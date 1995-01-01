Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tom Faulkner
Furniture & Accessories in Uk
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Madison Coffee Bronze, Tom Faulkner Tom Faulkner Living roomSide tables & trays
    Madison Coffee Bronze
    Memphis Coffee, Tom Faulkner Tom Faulkner Living roomSide tables & trays
    Memphis Coffee
    Opera Coffee Table , Tom Faulkner Tom Faulkner Living roomSide tables & trays
    Opera Coffee Table

    Tom Faulkner is an award winning British furniture design company, specialising in beautiful handmade metal furniture. 

    Although we are best known for our distinctive glass topped dining tables, we also work with wood, marble and stone. We also make accessories – including lights, candlesticks, mirrors, and clocks. The company was founded by Tom Faulkner when he started working with metal in the early nineties. He set up his first workshop, designing and making original pieces of distinctive metal furniture, in Wiltshire in 1995. Much has changed since then, but the same values with which he started are still in place today, both in terms of product quality and customer service. Tom believes that simplicity of line and proportion are the cornerstones of all good design and he applies this principle to everything he makes. He and his team continue to design new furniture, both classic and contemporary which is meticulously produced and finished by his team of skilled craftsmen.

    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Uk
    United Kingdom
    www.tomfaulkner.co.uk
      Add SEO element