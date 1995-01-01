Tom Faulkner is an award winning British furniture design company, specialising in beautiful handmade metal furniture.

Although we are best known for our distinctive glass topped dining tables, we also work with wood, marble and stone. We also make accessories – including lights, candlesticks, mirrors, and clocks. The company was founded by Tom Faulkner when he started working with metal in the early nineties. He set up his first workshop, designing and making original pieces of distinctive metal furniture, in Wiltshire in 1995. Much has changed since then, but the same values with which he started are still in place today, both in terms of product quality and customer service. Tom believes that simplicity of line and proportion are the cornerstones of all good design and he applies this principle to everything he makes. He and his team continue to design new furniture, both classic and contemporary which is meticulously produced and finished by his team of skilled craftsmen.