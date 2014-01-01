Daniel Heath is an Independent Wallpaper, Textile and Surface Designer renowned for his whimsical yet sophisticated hand-drawn illustrations of nostalgic animals and motifs. Growing up in the heart of East Sussex, inspiration flowed from the rich South Downs landscape to the winding coastal paths where wildlife thrives in abundance. Now based in the heart of East London, close to Hackney Marshes, the designer-maker has continued his interest in craftsmanship. Trained in the traditional process of silk-screen printing at the Royal College of Art, he set up his studio in 2006 to make bespoke, hand-printed wallpapers and crafted material surfaces. Daniel employs contemporary processes such as laser engraving to re-adorn heritage materials using his hand-drawn designs, creating a refined collection of interior surfaces and product that are not only beautifully made, but compassionately manufactured.