Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
From Africa
Furniture & Accessories in London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • From Africa, From Africa From Africa Modern living room
    From Africa, From Africa From Africa Modern living room
    From Africa
    Zulu Basets, From Africa From Africa Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Zulu Basets, From Africa From Africa
    Zulu Basets, From Africa From Africa
    +8
    Zulu Basets
    Lamp Shades, From Africa From Africa HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Lamp Shades, From Africa From Africa HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Lamp Shades, From Africa From Africa HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +40
    Lamp Shades

    A year ago we started dreaming of Africa. 

    We wanted to bring Africa into our home. We had ideas and designs that grew into a vision of bringing Africa to the UK.  We started our journey in Cape Town, and found a team of people to design, make, source and supply our products to make our vision a reality. We also found artists and craftspeople who's work surpassed our imagination.  Each person who works with animal products has to adhere to strict South African wildlife laws. No animal products are allowed to leave South Africa without being approved by the Government and CITES. All suppliers are licensed and only use ethically sourced raw materials.  We hope you will love our products just as much as we do.

    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    Unit 1 Enterprise Row
    N15 4UE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7928819729 fromafricashop.co.uk
      Add SEO element