A year ago we started dreaming of Africa.

We wanted to bring Africa into our home. We had ideas and designs that grew into a vision of bringing Africa to the UK. We started our journey in Cape Town, and found a team of people to design, make, source and supply our products to make our vision a reality. We also found artists and craftspeople who's work surpassed our imagination. Each person who works with animal products has to adhere to strict South African wildlife laws. No animal products are allowed to leave South Africa without being approved by the Government and CITES. All suppliers are licensed and only use ethically sourced raw materials. We hope you will love our products just as much as we do.