Joe Armstrong grew up in London where he studied Art and Design for 5 years at Epsom School of Art & Design. Joe moved to Cornwall in 1986 and has been working as a self employed Graphic Designer since then. He started painting seriously about 12 years ago, slowly developing his semi abstract style using a palette knife and oil paint straight from the tube. ‘I love to paint outside as much as possible, you can usually find me painting around the streets of Truro during the Spring and Summer months, providing the weather is reasonable’.
Take a look at my paintings and if there are any you like give me a call
Telephone: 01872 862 899
Mobile: 07955 146112
Website: joearmstrongart.co.uk
Email: joe@joearmstrong.co.uk
I’m happy to discuss commissions if you have something particular in mind. Enjoy!!
- Address
-
54 Quenchwell Road, Carnon Downs, Truro, Cornwall
TR3 6LZ Uk
United Kingdom
+44-1872862899 www.joearmstrongart.co.uk