Joe Armstrong
Artists & Artisans in Uk
    +38
    Original Oil Paintings by joe Armstrong

    Joe Armstrong grew up in London where he studied Art and Design for 5 years at Epsom School of Art & Design. Joe moved to Cornwall in 1986 and has been working as a self employed Graphic Designer since then. He started painting seriously about 12 years ago, slowly developing his semi abstract style using a palette knife and oil paint straight from the tube. ‘I love to paint outside as much as possible, you can usually find me painting around the streets of Truro during the Spring and Summer months, providing the weather is reasonable’.

    Take a look at my paintings and if there are any you like give me a call

    Telephone: 01872 862 899

    Mobile: 07955 146112

    Website: joearmstrongart.co.uk

    Email: joe@joearmstrong.co.uk

    I’m happy to discuss commissions if you have something particular in mind. Enjoy!!

    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    54 Quenchwell Road, Carnon Downs, Truro, Cornwall
    TR3 6LZ Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1872862899 www.joearmstrongart.co.uk
