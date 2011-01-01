Hunted and Stuffed was founded in Brixton, South London in 2011 by pro photographer, trained artist, author and compulsive vintage hunter, Ellie Laycock.

Our 'Kimono Luxe' upcycled vintage gilt wedding kimono bolsters are each completely unique pieces so you can be sure that no-one else in the world can own exactly the same design. Ever. Our Limited Editions are each individually marked with their own edition number so once they’re on your sofa anyone can tell with one single glance that each special piece is part of a limited and rare collection.

We pride ourselves on sourcing the best, most original and unique vintage fabrics to make our pieces, often discovering amazing stories during our research that we can share with you. Only perfectly preserved examples make in into the studio to be reinvigorated and reborn into their ‘second lives’. If something is worth doing, it’s worth doing PERFECTLY (yes, a virgo) so if you love vintage and appreciate that things have a history worth celebrating then you’ll find something to love here. Our wide range of one-off vintage pieces means that if you are looking for a specific colour to match your décor or a particular, (perhaps unusual) theme, chances are we’ll have something in stock that fits the bill.

In addition to upcycling our vintage textiles, we source many of our other materials from eco-friendly and sustainable sources too meaning you can rest assured that your purchase creates maximum impact on your décor with minimum impact on our planet.

We champion making things in the UK. We use British suppliers as much as possible and everything we sell is made right here in Great Britain so you can be safe in the knowledge that every purchase goes a little way towards providing jobs to people on these shores and not to support inhuman slave labour practices elsewhere.