PURELY BESPOKE HAND KNOTTED CARPETS AND RUGS

Made exclusively to order and woven in the Veedon Fleece workshops in Nepal, each carpet commission is made using the traditional technique of hand knotting in the client's chosen design, colour and qualities of Muga, Pashmina, Silk, Veedon and Best Tibetan Wool up to a size of 20m by 7m