Voyage Decoration has built a reputation worldwide with innovative and stylish designs for the interiors market. Our boundless energy, creative focus and expertise allow us to reinvent ourselves each season.

Voyage Maison creates considered and beautifully designed cushions, accessories and furniture for your home. Each piece is individually designed using natural fibres where possible, such as cotton, linen, wool and silk. Our vibrant inhouse design studio are renowned for creating imaginative designs, each one hand drawn or painted. We specialise in watercolour painting, a style which allows us to express ourselves in a truly unique way. We use print, embroidery, weave, woven velvet and British wool to enhance our look. Designs are printed in our own printworks on natural Scottish linen allowing us to capture every detail and lively hue, by retaining the quality of the original paintings. Voyage Maison cushions and soft accessories are all manufactured in Great Britain.

Throughout the Maison range we aim to use as much locally sourced product as possible. Alongside cushions and throws Voyage Maison produce an upholstery collection made in the UK and Europe on solid beech frames. These are available in a range of Voyage upholstery fabric creating a unique and personal piece of furniture that is manufactured to order on your behalf.