As a Royal College of Art graduate, and experienced studio-ceramics practitioner, Davies has the highest standards of craftsmanship in the production and creativity of the objects made at the studio. Specialising in wheel-thrown and hand-built porcelain, her work is bought by collectors from all over the world who value her work for its quality and beauty. she trained in ceramics at Bath School of Art and then at the Royal College of Art, honing her skill to make high craft objects that will, if cared for, last forever.

Jo Davies Ceramics is made at her workshop in The Chocolate Factory Studios in East London. She is an award-winning practitioner who teaches at university level, exhibits internationally and has stockists UK wide.

"My work is a bringing together of contrasts – wet and dry, wriggling and still, sharp edges and blunt forms. Each design is the product of an evolution of my visual language, developed over years. I have appropriated architectural and decorative forms, using them to create objects that have a light-hearted sensuality, that move away from the formal rigidity of regular geometrical shapes, and into irregularity.

There is a humour in the work, sometimes an element of the ridiculous, but also an element of sophistication. My work emulates this coupling of humour with sophistication and tries to exist where these two meet.

The exploration of clay is probably the most important aspect of my work. As I see it, an object I have made is best when it crystallises the liquidity of clay in the final ceramic. The glazes I use are chosen because they enhance this sense of water and flow created in the object’s making on the throwing-wheel. This work is not an allegory and does not have a scripted narrative; it is instead the result of an intuitive enquiry into clay, using a visual language that is gradually unfolding with each piece made." - Jo Davies