Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jo Davies Ceramics
Artists & Artisans in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • For The Table - Tableware range by Jo Davies Ceramics , Jo Davies Ceramics Jo Davies Ceramics KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    For The Table - Tableware range by Jo Davies Ceramics , Jo Davies Ceramics Jo Davies Ceramics KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    For The Table - Tableware range by Jo Davies Ceramics , Jo Davies Ceramics Jo Davies Ceramics KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +8
    For The Table - Tableware range by Jo Davies Ceramics
    The Vases, Jo Davies Ceramics Jo Davies Ceramics ArtworkOther artistic objects
    The Vases, Jo Davies Ceramics Jo Davies Ceramics ArtworkOther artistic objects
    The Vases, Jo Davies Ceramics Jo Davies Ceramics ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +12
    The Vases

    As a Royal College of Art graduate, and experienced studio-ceramics practitioner, Davies has the highest standards of craftsmanship in the production and creativity of the objects made at the studio.  Specialising in wheel-thrown and hand-built porcelain, her work is bought by collectors from all over the world who value her work for its quality and beauty. she trained in ceramics at Bath School of Art and then at the Royal College of Art, honing her skill to make high craft objects that will, if cared for, last forever.  

    Jo Davies Ceramics is made at her workshop in The Chocolate Factory Studios in East London. She is an award-winning practitioner who teaches at university level, exhibits internationally and has stockists UK wide. 

     "My work is a bringing together of contrasts – wet and dry, wriggling and still, sharp edges and blunt forms. Each design is the product of an evolution of my visual language, developed over years. I have appropriated architectural and decorative forms, using them to create objects that have a light-hearted sensuality, that move away from the formal rigidity of regular geometrical shapes, and into irregularity.     

    There is a humour in the work, sometimes an element of the ridiculous, but also an element of sophistication. My work emulates this coupling of humour with sophistication and tries to exist where these two meet.

    The exploration of clay is probably the most important aspect of my work.  As I see it, an object I have made is best when it crystallises the liquidity of clay in the final ceramic.  The glazes I use are chosen because they enhance this sense of water and flow created in the object’s making on the throwing-wheel.  This work is not an allegory and does not have a scripted narrative; it is instead the result of an intuitive enquiry into clay, using a visual language that is gradually unfolding with each piece made." - Jo Davies

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Studio G6, The Chocolate Factory, Farleigh Place
    N16 7SX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7813965667 www.jo-davies.com
      Add SEO element