Kitty McCall is a UK based interiors brand.

Who? Irish born designer, Catherine Nice is the Uk based artist and textile designer known for bold colour and challenging design.

Why? Her striking use of colour and pattern has seen her prints used by Etro, Thakoon and Anthropologie amongst others. Kitty McCall was born out of the desire to create and bring something truly unique and individual to her own home.

How does Catherine describe herself? ” A colour addict, with a passion for print and pattern.”

What inspires her? “Old patterns, fabrics, fashion, cubism and colour combinations, I love contemporary art, Matisse, Gauguin, Rousseau and Abstract Expressionists. I often fall in love with a colour palette first”.

How does she create her designs? “Each Collection often employs a different technique from painterly to more clean graphic lines, my work is multi-media, using everything from hand-drawn, pen and ink, watercolours, paper cut outs to photographs. Colour is always the start of the design process for me and my choice of colour palette is instinctive. It can take up to 2 months to complete a print and then, sometimes, up to 2 minutes before I screw it up and start again. You could say I am a perfectionist! At Kitty McCall the emphasis is on quality and integrity so my aim is to use the best materials possible whilst being responsibly sourced.”

So who is Kitty McCall? Catherine’s Grandmother Kitty, She was a very vibrant, unforgettable personality who left her mark on people and life. She had a great eye for colour and could carry a colour in her head!