Leander + Major is the collaborative effort of Charlie Major and Ola Leander who met whilst studying their craft in Newhaven. Based in East London, both designers and makers, their products carry the influences of Scandinavian, mid- century themes of simplicity, function and geometric agendas.

Our current collection comprise of the odd reclaimed piece and an array of materials all of which maintain an awareness of sustainable practices and resources in their making.

Charlie and Ola