Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
William Holland
Bathroom accessories in Uk
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • William Holland Copper Baths, William Holland William Holland BathroomBathtubs & showers
    William Holland Copper Baths, William Holland William Holland BathroomBathtubs & showers
    William Holland Copper Baths, William Holland William Holland BathroomBathtubs & showers
    William Holland Copper Baths

    With over 15 years experience in design and production, William Holland have forged an unrivalled international reputation as the world’s leading specialist manufacturer of copper baths, basins and bathware. Meticulously hand finished in the UK by our master craftsmen to your exact specifications, each William Holland Copper Bath is a unique piece of practical artistry. Suitable for an eclectic mix of interiors ranging from contemporary to period, with a variety of sumptuous metals to choose from and a kaleidoscope of enamels, the William Holland copper bath can be transformed to complement and realise almost any design vision.

    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1305251930 www.williamholland.com
      Add SEO element