Furniture Magpies offers an alternative to mass produced furniture, specialising in regenerating old furniture to meet the desires of modern consumers.

Our company creates one off and limited edition pieces breathing new life into otherwise discarded items. Our work strives to retain the character and story of the furniture we use, allowing the user an insight into their items original identity. We don’t believe in good furniture going to landfill when it can be redesigned into a piece that people can love all over again