Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lee Borthwick
Artists & Artisans in London
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Slow wall, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Slow wall, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Slow wall, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Slow wall
    Branching Out, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Branching Out
    Curved Mirror tapestry, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick ArtworkSculptures
    Curved Mirror tapestry, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick ArtworkSculptures
    Curved Mirror tapestry, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick ArtworkSculptures
    +2
    Curved Mirror tapestry
    The Limassol Series, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick ArtworkSculptures
    The Limassol Series, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick ArtworkSculptures
    The Limassol Series, Lee Borthwick Lee Borthwick ArtworkSculptures
    +2
    The Limassol Series

    From the heart of East London, Lee Borthwick's studio creates custom-made and site specific natural artworks for residential, commercial and exterior spaces, both here in the UK and internationally.   The studio’s passion for wild landscapes, organic materials and hand construction techniques are combined to create works that provide a tactile, reflective and poetic experience for the viewer. The philosophy to preserve purity and enhance the existing beauty in natural forms is integrated into every piece of work created, the provenance of the materials equally being of the essence. A distinct Northern feel filters into the work derived from Lee’s experiences of living and studying in Finland for a period alongside her Scottish roots.

    Together with the range of installations and artworks the studio also delivers a bespoke range of natural tableware sculpted from sustainable timbers.

    Services
    • natural artworks
    • bespoke mirror installations
    • floating screens
    • natural tableware
    • food presentation pieces
    • exterior artworks
    • creative workshops
    • material consultation.
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • International worldwide
    • London
    Address
    Tm Studios, Unit 9 Hamlet Industrial Estate
    E9 5EN London
    United Kingdom
    www.leeborthwick.co.uk
      Add SEO element