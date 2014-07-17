From the heart of East London, Lee Borthwick's studio creates custom-made and site specific natural artworks for residential, commercial and exterior spaces, both here in the UK and internationally. The studio’s passion for wild landscapes, organic materials and hand construction techniques are combined to create works that provide a tactile, reflective and poetic experience for the viewer. The philosophy to preserve purity and enhance the existing beauty in natural forms is integrated into every piece of work created, the provenance of the materials equally being of the essence. A distinct Northern feel filters into the work derived from Lee’s experiences of living and studying in Finland for a period alongside her Scottish roots.

Together with the range of installations and artworks the studio also delivers a bespoke range of natural tableware sculpted from sustainable timbers.