Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Brushstroke Designs
Artists & Artisans in London, United Kingdom
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Summer rose, Brushstroke Designs Brushstroke Designs ArtworkPictures & paintings Textile
    Summer rose

    Brushstroke Designs primarily consists of Artist studios, specializing in wall hung art in its original form as well as fine art prints. We also produce textile designs on silk which are sold on for commercial fabric printing. Hand painted silk and linen/cotton fabric is also available on special order. 

    Hand painted fabric can be used for various applications  such as lampshades , soft furnishing etc.

    Service areas
    UK and Global
    Address
    46 Radford House, 1 Pembridge Gardens
    W2 4EE London, United Kingdom
    United Kingdom
    www.shabnams.com
      Add SEO element