Warwick Fabrics (UK) Ltd
Textiles & Upholstery in Uk
Reviews (6)
    • Warwick Fabrics UK are creators of exclusive furnishing fabrics for domestic and commercial interiors. We have been supplying fabrics to the trade for over 25 years.

    Warwick Fabrics UK is co-owned by Warwick Fabrics Australia. We share design and purchasing resources, but do not necessarily stock the same fabrics. Warwick Fabrics UK exports to Europe, Africa & the Americas, while Warwick Fabrics Australia exports to Asia and the Middle East. 

    We offer classic and innovative design complemented by a wide selection of plains. Our focus is to be in stock and to supply our fabrics at great value. 

    Whilst upholstery fabrics are our strength, our selection of decorative and curtain fabrics is increasing. Our service team is based in the Cotswolds, from where we supply all our markets with a personal and friendly touch.

    Supplier of furnishing fabrics to the trade
    UK & Europe, South Africa, and USA
    Queens Award for Export Achievement 1993
    Hackling House, Bourton Industrial Park, Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucs
    GL54 2HQ Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1451822383 warwick.co.uk

    Lisa Squires
    Great fabrics at an affordable price, amazing customer care. Had an issue with an order (which wasn't their doing) and they sorted out straight away, quick, helpful and would highly recommend them. Thank you helping me Warwick
    11 months ago
    mandy littlejohn
    almost 4 years ago
    Shan Zee
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
