Warwick Fabrics UK are creators of exclusive furnishing fabrics for domestic and commercial interiors. We have been supplying fabrics to the trade for over 25 years.

Warwick Fabrics UK is co-owned by Warwick Fabrics Australia. We share design and purchasing resources, but do not necessarily stock the same fabrics. Warwick Fabrics UK exports to Europe, Africa & the Americas, while Warwick Fabrics Australia exports to Asia and the Middle East.

We offer classic and innovative design complemented by a wide selection of plains. Our focus is to be in stock and to supply our fabrics at great value.

Whilst upholstery fabrics are our strength, our selection of decorative and curtain fabrics is increasing. Our service team is based in the Cotswolds, from where we supply all our markets with a personal and friendly touch.