Primary Grey was set up in 2014 by the designer Thomas Poole with the aim of producing high quality hand made furniture. We take pride in producing our products in-house at our combined studio and workshop in New Cross. This means we can see our products through from design to realisation and ensure they are made to our exacting standards.

Thomas studied his BA in Art Practice at Goldsmiths before utilising his skill set to fabricate artworks and one-off designer items for some of the leading names in British art and design. We are also happy to take on enquiries for bespoke design jobs. Please feel free to contact us via email.