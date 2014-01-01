Your browser is out-of-date.

Furniture & Accessories in London
    Dining Chair, Primary Grey
    Dining Chair

    Primary Grey was set up in 2014 by the designer Thomas Poole with the aim of producing high quality hand made furniture. We take pride in producing our products in-house at our combined studio and workshop in New Cross. This means we can see our products through from design to realisation and ensure they are made to our exacting standards.

     Thomas studied his BA in Art Practice at Goldsmiths before utilising his skill set to fabricate artworks and one-off designer items for some of the leading names in British art and design.   We are also happy to take on enquiries for bespoke design jobs. Please feel free to contact us via email.

    Services
    Furniture design and production
    Service areas
    London and all across UK
    Address
    Unit 7 Juno Enterprise Centre
    SE14 5RW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7799640517 primarygrey.co.uk
