Artist painting contemporary acrylics and producing archival limited edition giclee prints of originals.
Member of Fountain Gallery artist cooperative Hampton Court, Surrey, UK.
Fully elected member of National Society of Painters, Sculptors & Printmakers UK.
Member of Surrey Artists' Open Studios, UK.
- Services
- Contemporary affordable original paintings and limited edition giclee prints for your home or office.
- Service areas
- UK
- Address
-
The Fountain Gallery, 26 Bridge Road, Hampton Court, East Molesey, Surrey
KT8 9HA Uk
United Kingdom
+44-2086450552 www.suzyabrahams.com