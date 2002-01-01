Founded in New York by Tania Johnson in 2010, Tania Johnson Design specialises in custom made, contemporary, hand knotted rugs.

The collection is inspired by the natural world, the way light creates shadows and reflections, the microscopic details found in nature and the infinite textures created through layering. With her subtle use of colour and meticulous mixing of wool and silk, each piece retains the intricacy and depth of Tania's original inspiration. Using photography and combining it with her background in weaving allows Tania to reconstruct nature in a completely new and original way.

The British born designer graduated from London’s Royal College of Art with a Master of Arts in woven textiles. For more than 15 years Tania designed textiles for such top home brands as Martha Stewart, Chilewich, Vera Wang, and Calvin Klein Home. As a designer for Calvin Klein Home, Tania created the brands’ first rug collection in 2002. This further developed her passion for innovative rug design.

With her extensive background in designing and producing woven textiles Tania has the expertise to guide her clients through the complex process of creating beautiful designs and translate them into rugs. Each rug is made-to-order and can be produced in a wide range of knot counts, fibres, pile heights, colours and sizes.

While retaining an active presence in New York to continue serving her US based clients, Tania moved to London in 2011 to expand Tania Johnson Design to the UK and European market.

Tania takes a hands-on approach to her business. This is reflected in her commitment to promoting fair labour standards in the carpet industry. She works with GoodWeave (www.goodweave.org), which aims to eliminate child labour and to improve working conditions for adults; any carpet with the GoodWeave label means that the rug was made only by adult artisans. In addition, the certification programme helps fund educational opportunities for children as well as support and resources for families and weaving communities in South Asia.

Tania personally visited numerous factories in Nepal to find a manufacturer who is not only able to produce her challenging designs, but who also values social responsibility. The workshop she uses is dedicated to the wellbeing of its workers, offering daycare facilities for the children of its weavers, as well as educational programmes and free health care for all its employees.