Combining original contemporary design with ancient blacksmith technique, we work to commission forging high quality bespoke metalwork. Our work ranges from interior lighting and sculpture to architectural metalwork and beyond, whatever the project we bring the same exacting attention to detail to all our work. Working mainly with hot forged mild steel we also work with a range of materials including stainless steel and bronze.
- Services
- Design and manufacture of forged metalwork
- Service areas
- and all across the uk
- South East England
- Address
-
The Workshop Highbridge Lane, East Sussex
BN7 3QY East Chiltington
United Kingdom
+44-1273890398 www.blacksmithdesigner.com