James Price Blacksmith and Designer
Other Businesses in East Chiltington
    Cocoon light, James Price Blacksmith and Designer James Price Blacksmith and Designer Living roomLighting
    Cocoon light
    Wedge table, James Price Blacksmith and Designer James Price Blacksmith and Designer Study/officeDesks
    Wedge table

    Combining original contemporary design with ancient blacksmith technique, we work to commission forging high quality bespoke metalwork. Our work ranges from interior lighting and sculpture to architectural metalwork  and beyond, whatever the project we bring the same exacting attention to detail to all our work. Working mainly with hot forged mild steel we also work with a range of materials including stainless steel and bronze.

    Services
    Design and manufacture of forged metalwork
    Service areas
    • and all across the uk
    • South East England
    Address
    The Workshop Highbridge Lane, East Sussex
    BN7 3QY East Chiltington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273890398 www.blacksmithdesigner.com
