Additions is a range of contemporary interiors products by UK designers Howard Wakefield and Sarah Parris. We specialise in bold, colourful, graphic patterns across a range of products including cushions, fabrics, rugs and wallpapers.

We are huge lovers of colour and our designs are inspired by the colour palettes we see around us; from nature, to art and fashion. We are proud that our cushions, fabrics and lampshades are manufactured in Britain.

Background

Sarah and Howard's background is in graphic design, running their own studio, Design Dialogue. They have worked with clients in music, fashion and interiors.

British Manufacturing & socially responsible products

All of our fabrics are printed in Britain. Why? The quality is superb, it avoids unnecessary and lengthy transportation and makes good business and environmental sense. Our fabrics are digitally printed to achieve the best colour for our designs and it is good for the environment. Printing digitally uses half the ink compared with screen printing and results in far less waste. As there are no screens to be washed when changing colours, water consumption is reduced by approximately half.

Our lampshades are handmade in small batches in Dorset and our cushions are made in Britain by the Handmade Alliance; a social enterprise, training prisoners to produce high-quality, hand finished products for British designers. The alliance is founded on a desire to help prisoners learn through making, and to give practical and emotional support to help them reintegrate into society on release.