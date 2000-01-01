CHROFI was founded in 2000 as Choi Ropiha following the win in the international competition for the re-design of the TKTS booth in Times Square, New York.

Completed in 2008, the TKTS project has been widely recognised with awards including 2006 New York Art Commission Award, 2009 D & AD Award Environment Category, 2009 World Architectural Festival Award, 2009 People’s Design Award Nomination, Smithsonian Cooper-Hewitt Design Museum, 2009 Chicago Athenaeum Architecture Award, 2009 AIA Jørn Utzon Award for International Architecture, and 2010 American Institute of Architects, National Honors Award for Architecture, and has been cited by New York Magazine as New York's Building of the Decade. Other projects of note are Stamford on Macquarie, $100M residential tower in Sydney, Narrabeen House which received 2012 Chicago Athenaeum Architecture Award, Ballast Point which received 2009 AIA NSW Commendation Award and with overall park, 2011 Chicago Athenaeum Architecture Award and 2010 International Waterfront Centre Award, Manly Triangle Competition 1st Prize, Binhai New City International Competition 1st Prize and 2002 Parramatta Road Master Plan Competition 1st Prize. In 2009, the practice received 3 Commendations in AR Award for Emerging Architecture, and is nominated for the 2013 Iakov Chernikhov Prize. The partners have lectured at various forums including Sydney Opera House, University of Sydney, Sydney Town Hall and Queensland State Library. Publications include A+T Strategy:Public (Spain), C3 Energy Efficiency - a New Aesthetic (Korea), and numerous blogs, journals and newspapers. Group exhibitions include Abundant: Venice Biennale (Italy), Boston Society of Architects Gallery (USA) and Architecture 09: Boutwell Draper Gallery (Australia). Appointments include Adjunct Professorship at University of Sydney, founding member of Australian Architecture Association, Sydney Olympic Park Authority Design Review Panel and the board of 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art.