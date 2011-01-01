Rose Sharp Jones is a designer maker working with knitted, crocheted & printed textiles. She completed a BA in Textile Design at Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design and after returning to study, gaining an MA in Textile Design at Chelsea College of Art & Design, she established her business. Since then she has participated in a range of exhibitions and retail shows throughout the UK.

Much of Rose’s inspiration comes from traditional textiles - how fabrics were made and used as well as their aesthetic appearance. Her work draws on traditional craft techniques, applying them to contemporary products. Traditional hand knit and crochet stitches are used alongside machine knitted and screen printed fabrics; the collection includes a variety of designs with an overall aesthetic focusing on texture, structure and natural yarns.

Rose’s textile designs are applied to a range of products for the home as well as a collection of wearable accessories. British wool is used for all knitted and crocheted pieces. Printed fabrics are hand screen printed using environmentally friendly, water based pigments, onto fabrics that are woven in UK mills. All products are hand made in Rose’s studio in London. She also works as a freelance knit & crochet designer and teaches a range of classes and workshops.