I have a long-standing fascination with optical art, minimal designs that hold the viewers attention through simple colour pattern and form, my aim is to create functional pieces that play with the viewer.

I produce designs in very limited quantities as editions, quality crafted pieces using kiln forming glass techniques.

I primarily use opaque and semi translucent glass which are notably complex in there nature. My designs are formed using moulds and are finished by hand using diamond tools and many pieces are signed .

My philosophy is to produce exceptionally designed pieces, creating objects that bring together both function and visual appeal with a permanent value.

I would be happy to work closely with interior designers or private clients to create original site specific designs that complement your interior.

To commission works please contact nicholas by phone or email.

Nicholas Collins