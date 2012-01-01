Louise Wilkinson creates beautiful, decorative and charming illustrations inspired by growing up in the Yorkshire countryside and her love of animals and the natural world.

Louise studied Illustration and started her career as a print and textiles designer in the fashion industry in London. Her design studio was founded in 2012, with the launch of her first collection ‘Maple’ in store at Liberty.

Her design approach is based on the belief in objects being timeless, beautiful and practical. Her emphasis is to use UK suppliers wherever possible and to maintain the highest standards of craftsmanship.