I am a textile and knit designer for modern interiors. I studied at Bath Spa University and now work from my Studio in Bristol.

I create pieces for the home that are both functional and nurture the senses, giving a sense of balance and peace. The ethics of production are important to me. How and where a product is made will influence my choice of materials. I believe in making quality products that are made to last, repair and keep.

If you would like further information, or would like to discuss a potential collaboration or commission, please contact me.