Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mary Goodman
Textiles & Upholstery in Bristol
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Seating Spheres, Mary Goodman Mary Goodman Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Seating Spheres, Mary Goodman Mary Goodman Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Seating Spheres, Mary Goodman Mary Goodman Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Seating Spheres

    I am a textile and knit designer for modern interiors. I studied at Bath Spa University and now work from my Studio in Bristol.

    I create pieces for the home that are both functional and nurture the senses, giving a sense of balance and peace. The ethics of production are important to me. How and where a product is made will influence my choice of materials. I believe in making quality products that are made to last, repair and keep.

    If you would like further information, or would like to discuss a potential collaboration or commission, please contact me.

    Service areas
    • Bristol and all across the UK
    • Europe and America
    Address
    BS7 8RY Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-7886401175 www.marygoodman.co.uk
      Add SEO element