My mum taught me how to hand knit when I was very little and then much later my dad bought me a knitting machine. I taught myself how to use it and made my dad a sweater.

Discovering I had a natural flair for pattern and colour, I quickly gained success selling my sweaters to independent retailers including Paul Smith. Later came designing knitted fabric for international design houses including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein and Nicole Farhi.In 2010 I decided it was time to start my own accessories label so seven gauge studios was born.

My love of pattern and colour always runs through my collections each year and draws inspiration from various sources including vintage fabrics, my ever-growing collection of old knitting patterns and midcentury design.

Using traditional techniques to achieve a contemporary product, I am committed to keeping manufacture within the UK - all products are designed and made by myself at my studio in Nottingham, together with the help of a small family run factory in the Midlands.