Award winning interiors designer Lorna Syson’s designs manage to simultaneously spark nostalgia whilst satisfying contemporary taste. Drawn from her own childhood memories of classic past-times, such as blackberry picking in hedgerows, and the rural surroundings of her home town, Lorna skilfully presents us with extraordinary designs, sparked by the ordinary.

Now our own memories and comforts can be represented by more than the usual photographs and vintage keepsakes; they can feature in the fabric of our homes in cushions, lampshades, wallpapers, fabrics and wallflowers.

Bold colour blocking, cleverly tying the ranges together, encourages you to mix-and-match to create your own modern memory lane.

Lorna’s colourful and distinctive style can be seen throughout her interiors collection and her large scale installations for both residential and commercial interiors.