Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lorna Syson
Designers in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Award winning interiors designer Lorna Syson’s designs manage to simultaneously spark nostalgia whilst satisfying contemporary taste. Drawn from her own childhood memories of classic past-times, such as blackberry picking in hedgerows, and the rural surroundings of her home town, Lorna skilfully presents us with extraordinary designs, sparked by the ordinary.

    Now our own memories and comforts can be represented by more than the usual photographs and vintage keepsakes; they can feature in the fabric of our homes in cushions, lampshades, wallpapers, fabrics and wallflowers. 

    Bold colour blocking, cleverly tying the ranges together, encourages you to mix-and-match to create your own modern memory lane. 

    Lorna’s colourful and distinctive style can be seen throughout her interiors collection and her large scale installations for both residential and commercial interiors.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Studio 307
    SE8 3DZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084659819 hello@lornasyson.co.uk
      Add SEO element