Paul Sivell is an Environmental Artist specialising in Tree Carving, Stump Carving, Wood Sculpture and bespoke Wood Carving. He uses chainsaws and chisels to recycle dead, dying, fallen and felled trees, turning them into stunning works of art.
Paul’s work is far beyond Chainsaw Carving. He follows an ancient tradition as a sculptor and creative artist, but whereas the monumental sculptors of the past would employ teams of assistants to speed up the carving process by rapidly removing the waste material, Paul works alone and his assistants are his chainsaws.
- Services
- Environmental chainsaw wood sculptor and tree carver. Please see our website for some of his stunning work.
- Service areas
- World-Wide and Isle of Wight UK
- Address
Dougals End, Institute Hill, Niton
P0382BA Isle Of Wight Uk
United Kingdom
+44-1983854351 www.thecarvedtree.co.uk