Paul Sivell is an Environmental Artist specialising in Tree Carving, Stump Carving, Wood Sculpture and bespoke Wood Carving. He uses chainsaws and chisels to recycle dead, dying, fallen and felled trees, turning them into stunning works of art.

Paul’s work is far beyond Chainsaw Carving. He follows an ancient tradition as a sculptor and creative artist, but whereas the monumental sculptors of the past would employ teams of assistants to speed up the carving process by rapidly removing the waste material, Paul works alone and his assistants are his chainsaws.