Maritima Wood Carving
Artists & Artisans in Uk
    • mixed media, Maritima Wood Carving Maritima Wood Carving ArtworkPictures & paintings
    mixed media

    Maritima was established in 1990 to provide the services of a professional ships carver to create figureheads and other decorative work for historic ship restoration, research and carving for replica ships and the design and construction of contemporary sculpture for maritime environments and the super yachts of today.

    The extent of my historical research, has culminated in the publication of my book 'Ship decoration 1630 to 1780which has become generally regarded as the foremost book on the subject

    Services
    • research into ships of the sailing era and their associated decoration
    • carving of figureheads and other decorative work
    • letter cutting nameboards
    • restoration of carvings for collectors and maritime museums.
    Service areas
    UK, Europe and America, and Scandinavia
    Address
    The Cottage, Waterstock Mill, Waterstock, OXON
    OX331JX Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7836323431 www.maritimawoodcarving.co.uk
