Maritima was established in 1990 to provide the services of a professional ships carver to create figureheads and other decorative work for historic ship restoration, research and carving for replica ships and the design and construction of contemporary sculpture for maritime environments and the super yachts of today.

The extent of my historical research, has culminated in the publication of my book 'Ship decoration 1630 to 1780which has become generally regarded as the foremost book on the subject