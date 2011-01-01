Your browser is out-of-date.

Melody Rose
Designers in London
    Trapeze Girl Teacup and Saucer, Melody Rose
    Trapeze Girl Teacup and Saucer, Melody Rose Melody Rose Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Trapeze Girl Teacup and Saucer, Melody Rose Melody Rose Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Trapeze Girl Teacup and Saucer
    Trapeze Boy Teacup and Saucer, Melody Rose
    Trapeze Boy Teacup and Saucer, Melody Rose Melody Rose Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Trapeze Boy Teacup and Saucer, Melody Rose Melody Rose Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Trapeze Boy Teacup and Saucer
    Trapeze Teapot, Melody Rose
    Trapeze Teapot, Melody Rose Melody Rose Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Trapeze Teapot, Melody Rose Melody Rose Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Trapeze Teapot
    Trapeze Girl Bone China Plates, Melody Rose
    Trapeze Girl Bone China Plates, Melody Rose Melody Rose Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Trapeze Girl Bone China Plates, Melody Rose Melody Rose Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Trapeze Girl Bone China Plates

    Melanie Roseveare is the Canadian-born designer of Melody Rose.    Established in 2011, Melanie Roseveare creates elegant, surreal bone china tableware featuring designs that celebrate Britain's gloriously quirky eccentricities.  Melody Rose brings a contemporary twist to the modern dining table.   

    Designed to be mixed and matched, the Melody Rose Collections include; Rock and Roll, Urban Nature, Modern SurRealist, London Inspired and the new Acts of Daring Collection.   Each design works wonderfully on it's own but can also be mixed and matched.   Working with master craftsmen in Stoke-on-Trent, England, all Melody Rose pieces are made using the finest bone china, with hand gilded edges and glorious detail.

    Services
    • fine bone china tableware
    • upcycled vintage ceramics
    • commissions and bespoke service available
    Service areas
    • International worldwide
    • London
    Address
    Tay Building, Unit 7, 2a Wrentham Avenue, London
    NW10 3HA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7984166227 www.melodyrose.co.uk
