Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Emily Humphrey Design
Textiles & Upholstery in Sheffield
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 45 x 45cm Cushion Collection, Emily Humphrey Design Emily Humphrey Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    45 x 45cm Cushion Collection, Emily Humphrey Design Emily Humphrey Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    45 x 45cm Cushion Collection, Emily Humphrey Design Emily Humphrey Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    45 x 45cm Cushion Collection
    60 x 60cm Cushions, Emily Humphrey Design Emily Humphrey Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    60 x 60cm Cushions, Emily Humphrey Design Emily Humphrey Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    60 x 60cm Cushions, Emily Humphrey Design Emily Humphrey Design Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    60 x 60cm Cushions
    Bespoke Lampshades, Emily Humphrey Design Emily Humphrey Design Living roomLighting
    Bespoke Lampshades, Emily Humphrey Design Emily Humphrey Design Living roomLighting
    Bespoke Lampshades, Emily Humphrey Design Emily Humphrey Design Living roomLighting
    +2
    Bespoke Lampshades

    EMILY HUMPHREY DESIGN is an independent print motivated, luxury interior brand offering soft furnishings & textiles that "are a nudge from the norm." Intricate prints are developed using Emily's love for vintage ephemera hoarding & hand drawn illustration. Designed to be ‘print-greedy’ & characterful, to bring a smile to your face, to be cherished. The brand strives to counter-act a ‘matchy-matchy’ interior mentality, to mix it up & create stand-out pieces with personality. All products are designed in Yorkshire & proudly printed & made to the highest standards in Great Britain.

    Services
    Interior Textiles & soft furnishings
    Service areas
    & all across the UK and Sheffield
    Address
    15 Thompson Road
    S11 8RA Sheffield
    United Kingdom
    +44-7929546625 www.emilyhumphrey.co.uk
      Add SEO element