EMILY HUMPHREY DESIGN is an independent print motivated, luxury interior brand offering soft furnishings & textiles that "are a nudge from the norm." Intricate prints are developed using Emily's love for vintage ephemera hoarding & hand drawn illustration. Designed to be ‘print-greedy’ & characterful, to bring a smile to your face, to be cherished. The brand strives to counter-act a ‘matchy-matchy’ interior mentality, to mix it up & create stand-out pieces with personality. All products are designed in Yorkshire & proudly printed & made to the highest standards in Great Britain.