design by nico
Designers in London
    Modular footstools in the shape of a Leaf, design by nico design by nico Living roomStools & chairs
    Modular footstools in the shape of a Leaf, design by nico design by nico Living roomStools & chairs
    Modular footstools in the shape of a Leaf, design by nico design by nico Living roomStools & chairs
    Modular footstools in the shape of a Leaf
    bookcase TOTEM, design by nico design by nico Living roomShelves
    bookcase TOTEM, design by nico design by nico Living roomShelves
    bookcase TOTEM, design by nico design by nico Living roomShelves
    bookcase TOTEM

    DESIGN BY NICO is a London based design company owned by Nicolette de Waart. She combines traditional techniques and materials with new technologies and forms. Her pieces are functional and tactile, and respond flexibly to the needs of modern dwelling spaces. DESIGN BY NICO products are handmade by craftsmen, and Nicolette’s materials range from high-quality wool to solid and durable elements such as metal, oak and Corian. She is committed to using sustainable materials in her work and is involved in every stage of the production process, ensuring that the end result always meets her exacting standards. She sources production and high qualified craftsmen in the UK for processes which include traditional metal casting, joinery and sheet metal work.

    “My aim is to create designs and products that are as hard-wearing as they are beautiful to look at,” she says. “Above all, I want them to stand the test of time.”

    Services
    Design furniture and products
    Service areas
    UK and Europe, USA, and London
    Company awards
    This year Design by nico was Longlisted for the WINawards 2014 in the category furniture and Shortlisted for the Golden Bridge Awards 2014 in the categoy best new 'small and middle companies' and was named Best Picks Milan 2014 by Yatzer
    Address
    SW13 9HW London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7904973599 www.designbynico.co.uk
      Add SEO element