DESIGN BY NICO is a London based design company owned by Nicolette de Waart. She combines traditional techniques and materials with new technologies and forms. Her pieces are functional and tactile, and respond flexibly to the needs of modern dwelling spaces. DESIGN BY NICO products are handmade by craftsmen, and Nicolette’s materials range from high-quality wool to solid and durable elements such as metal, oak and Corian. She is committed to using sustainable materials in her work and is involved in every stage of the production process, ensuring that the end result always meets her exacting standards. She sources production and high qualified craftsmen in the UK for processes which include traditional metal casting, joinery and sheet metal work.

“My aim is to create designs and products that are as hard-wearing as they are beautiful to look at,” she says. “Above all, I want them to stand the test of time.”