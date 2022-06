THE COLD PRESS IS AN INTAGLIO PRINT MAKING STUDIO AND GALLERY BASED IN NORTH NORFOLK. THE STUDIO PROVIDES ARTISTS WITH TIME AND SPACE TO EXPLORE THE MEDIUM. ARTISTS ARE FREE TO WORK ALONE OR IN COLLABORATION, AND WITH OR WITHOUT TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE.

THE COLD PRESS ALSO PUBLISHES WORK FOR SALE AND THE GALLERY SHOWS WORK BY PRODUCED IN THE STUDIO ALONGSIDE EXHIBITIONS BY INVITED ARTISTS AND MAKERS.