Colin Binns is a contemporary artist working in mixed media

painting and drawing, based at his studio on the coast of

North West England. He explores abstract ideas from ideas

of place, memory and myth. This approach has generated

a portfolio of strikingly bold paintings using colour, texture,

and collage to express the ideas.

Prior to working as an artist, Colin enjoyed a career as an

award winning designer in multi disciplinary practice.

He left the practice in 1993 to focus on his personal art practice

and has since exhibited extensively in the UK.

Current work re-captures the immediacy of moments in

time and place from everyday life.

He recaptures places and events through drawing,

writing, photography and collection of site specific

ephemera before making his deeply reflective and evocative

mixed media paintings and drawings.