Colin Binns is a contemporary artist working in mixed media
painting and drawing, based at his studio on the coast of
North West England. He explores abstract ideas from ideas
of place, memory and myth. This approach has generated
a portfolio of strikingly bold paintings using colour, texture,
and collage to express the ideas.
Prior to working as an artist, Colin enjoyed a career as an
award winning designer in multi disciplinary practice.
He left the practice in 1993 to focus on his personal art practice
and has since exhibited extensively in the UK.
Current work re-captures the immediacy of moments in
time and place from everyday life.
He recaptures places and events through drawing,
writing, photography and collection of site specific
ephemera before making his deeply reflective and evocative
mixed media paintings and drawings.
- Services
- mixed media paintings
- ink and wash drawings
- screen prints
- Service areas
- UK
- Company awards
- The artist has shown extensively in solo exhibitions at respected galleries throughout the UK
- Address
-
21b clifton st
lytham FY8 5EP Uk
United Kingdom
+44-7811395015 colinbinns.com