Colin Binns
Artists & Artisans in Uk
Projects

    CHANGING CHANNEL

    Colin Binns is a contemporary artist working in mixed media

    painting and drawing, based at his studio on the coast of

    North West England. He explores abstract ideas from ideas

    of place, memory and myth. This approach has generated

    a portfolio of strikingly bold paintings using colour, texture,

    and collage to express the ideas.

    Prior to working as an artist, Colin enjoyed a career as an

    award winning designer in multi disciplinary practice. 

    He left the practice in 1993 to focus on his personal art practice

    and has since exhibited extensively in the UK.

    Current work re-captures the immediacy of moments in

    time and place from everyday life.

    He recaptures places and events  through drawing,

    writing, photography and collection of site specific

    ephemera before making his deeply reflective and evocative

    mixed media paintings and drawings.

    Services
    • mixed media paintings
    • ink and wash drawings
    • screen prints
    Service areas
    UK
    Company awards
    The artist has shown extensively in solo exhibitions at respected galleries throughout the UK
    Address
    21b clifton st
    lytham FY8 5EP Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-7811395015 colinbinns.com
