TIMELESS OBJECTS FOR PROPLE WHO DEFINE THEIR OWN STYLE

Otago Design is an interior design duo collaborating with artisans from marginalized communities to create collections of fine objects for the contemporary interior. By incorporating local artisanal skill with cutting edge design, Otago Design creates exceptional and elegant pieces for the home. Otago is working in partnership with NEST a non profit organisation who supports artisans to build sustainable businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and prosperity through trade.