Otago Design
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Otago Design's first collection

    TIMELESS OBJECTS FOR PROPLE WHO DEFINE THEIR OWN STYLE

    Otago Design is an interior design duo collaborating with artisans from marginalized communities to create collections of fine objects for the contemporary interior. By incorporating local artisanal skill with cutting edge design, Otago Design creates exceptional and elegant pieces for the home. Otago is working in partnership with NEST a non profit organisation who supports artisans to build sustainable businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and prosperity through trade.

    • Designers of interiors accessories
    • create bespoke installations and interior design
    UK and Global and London
    113 Third Avenue
    W10 4HP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2078714434 www.otagodesign.com
