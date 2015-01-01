modern + abstract + unisexRoom39 is the brainchild of London based fashion and textile designer Petra Green.

Room39 is a space inhabited by a particular brand of aesthetic with a distinctive preference for bold abstract patterns, bright colours and glamorous accents. We are dedicated to creating playful, modern furnishings and accessories with subtle retro undertones, bringing to market a more democratic design that would appeal to men and women alike. Room39 products are manufactured in either UK or Slovenia and the materials we use are of European origin. We also collaborate with British and Slovenian designers and artisans, working as far as possible in a sustainable way in marrying craft techniques and modern technology. Since our debut, Room39 products caught the attention of influential publications like Elle Decor - picking our Technicolour and Kisshions cushions for their Approved selection for two years in a row - LivingEtc, Mollie Makes, House Beautiful, Ideal Home, Deco Home, Sunday Times Home supplement and Financial Times How To Spend It, but to name a few. We have also been featured in some of the top international interior and design blogs like Design Milk, Design*Sponge, Bright Bazar, Bloesem, Pattern and Print, Plenty of Colour, Homegirl London, Happy Interior Blog and Confessions Of A Design Geek.