Wendy Morrison designs beautiful, hand-crafted contemporary rugs.

Wendy’s style is vibrant and contemporary, inspired by nature with a modern, graphic use of colour and texture. Nature is always a huge source of inspiration - from animals, florals and colours to the landscape and its history. Different periods of history inspire at different times amd there is always something new to be discovered and appreciated - colours, cultures and their history of art and design are prove to be stimulating and thought provoking.

Wendy’s retail collections are all relatively new – Wendy has previously worked on bespoke commissions for interior designers and private clients – and are quite reflective of what she has been inspired by, a lot of which is based around colour and pattern. Wendy Morrison Design also offers a bespoke service which is a real indulgence for those who are looking for the perfect rug for their floor space. Retail prices for rugs from the collection are £595.00 for a 1.7m x 2.4m and £895.00 for a 2m x 3m. Bespoke design prices from £195 per square metre.