Sandra Owens
Artists & Artisans in Nuneaton
    • Beyond Beleaf, Sandra Owens Sandra Owens
    Beyond Beleaf
    Patchwork Kew, Sandra Owens Sandra Owens
    Patchwork Kew
    Patchwork Oak 9
    Long Interruption
    Things I Like in Blue
    Radar Love, Sandra Owens Sandra Owens
    Radar Love
    Sandra designs and make a bespoke pieces for architectural installation and interior spaces using a wide range of materials including ceramics, wood, plaster, plastics and concrete.

    Design inspirations are derived from abstract digital photography of texture and imagined texture. The photograph captures physical and ephemeral memory cues of places visited.  Sandra's photographs can be art in themselves or inspiration for her textured work. 

    Digital technology is used to translate ideas into two and three dimensional surfaces designs, thus making memories permanent. Digital tools give the maker the opportunity to innovate and keep the handmade vibrant and contemporary.

    Understanding and responding to material and process sits at the core of Sandra's practice, both to inform making and to develop new working methods.

    Sandra's work is available on a commission basis; please go to the contact page to get in touch, or click the button to email me.

    Service areas
    International
    Address
    Studio 57 Centenary Business Centre Hammond Close Attleborough Fields Ind Est. Warwickshire
    CV11 6RY Nuneaton
    United Kingdom
    +44-7787510401 www.smoart.com
