Rachel creates an innovative collection of hand painted, screen printed and digitally printed textiles for the domestic and commercial interior. In 2012 Rachel completed an MA in textile design (Distinction) at Winchester School of Art. This enhanced her existing practice of bespoke screen printed textiles, by predominantly bringing her hand drawn elements to the forefront of her designs. Rachel continues to implement her knowledge of traditional screen printing alongside new technology, combining layers of drawings, block prints and patterns by hand and composing them digitally. The result is a fresh range of designs that retain characteristics of the handmade. Products include fabrics, wallpaper, light shades and Perspex wall art.