Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rachel Reynolds
Artists & Artisans in Hampshire
Overview 4Projects (4) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 'Undulating Feather' wallpaper in Hampshire home., Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds Eclectic style walls & floors
    'Undulating Feather' wallpaper in Hampshire home., Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds Eclectic style walls & floors
    'Undulating Feather' wallpaper in Hampshire home., Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds Eclectic style walls & floors
    'Undulating Feather' wallpaper in Hampshire home.
    Heritage Collection Light shades, Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Heritage Collection Light shades, Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Heritage Collection Light shades, Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +1
    Heritage Collection Light shades
    Heritage Collection Luxury Fabrics, Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds HouseholdTextiles
    Heritage Collection Luxury Fabrics, Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds HouseholdTextiles
    Heritage Collection Luxury Fabrics, Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds HouseholdTextiles
    +2
    Heritage Collection Luxury Fabrics
    Heritage Collection Wallpapers, Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Heritage Collection Wallpapers, Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Heritage Collection Wallpapers, Rachel Reynolds Rachel Reynolds Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +2
    Heritage Collection Wallpapers

    Rachel creates an innovative collection of hand painted, screen printed and digitally printed textiles for the domestic and commercial interior. In 2012 Rachel completed an MA in textile design (Distinction) at Winchester School of Art. This enhanced her existing practice of bespoke screen printed textiles, by predominantly bringing her hand drawn elements to the forefront of her designs. Rachel continues to implement her knowledge of traditional screen printing alongside new technology, combining layers of drawings, block prints and patterns by hand and composing them digitally. The result is a fresh range of designs that retain characteristics of the handmade. Products include fabrics, wallpaper, light shades and Perspex wall art.

    Services
    • Commissions
    • interior products
    • Site Specific Artworks
    • Screen Printed and Digital Printed Textiles
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    SO15 7RF Hampshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-2380772962 www.rachel-reynolds.co.uk
      Add SEO element