Thomas & Vines, founded in 1949 and flocking since 1968, have built up a wealth of expertise flocking onto all manner of objects and surfaces. Having created stunning flocked items for clients positioned from the high street and industry to luxury brands and internationally acclaimed artists, designers and architects.

From our premises based in the outskirts of London, we are able to produce the highest quality flock coating applied onto virtually any 2D or 3D object using the latest technology flocking equipment. With over 600 flock Pantone colours to choose from and over 35 different flocking adhesives available, we are able to flock coat your products perfectly whatever the substrate, to the most demanding specifications, be that for a one off piece or for a large production run.

One of our most outstanding qualities (according to our customers) is our unrivalled level of customer service. Each customer no matter how large or small the order, receives our most personal attention, which is second to none. So, should your items to be flocked, require any special detailing or if they need to meet the very tightest of deadlines, our personal flocking advisors will work with you to make sure everything goes smoothly and that we integrate fully within your production timescales.

As the UK’s distributor of Mecoflock flocking adhesives – all of which are specifically designed for flocking onto specific substrates, we can expertly flock onto even the most difficult surfaces.