I am a very creative person and my passion is working with wood, Furniture Making being the area I studied.

Always looking to create a new challenge and gain further knowledge, I try and vary my work from the previous. As a designer also, I share keen interests in both form and function and enjoy very much making one-off sculptural pieces based often off quite geometric shapes.

Apart from that, I enjoy doodling in my spare time. Especially things related to cats, plants, lights! I am hoping soon to bring together my illustrations into a series of different books as a side project.