Thomas Wilson Furniture
Designers in Leeds
    Leuchtturm , Thomas Wilson Furniture Thomas Wilson Furniture Living roomLighting
    Leuchtturm
    Spiegelbild , Thomas Wilson Furniture Thomas Wilson Furniture BedroomBedside tables
    Spiegelbild
    Kaktus Licht, Thomas Wilson Furniture Thomas Wilson Furniture ArtworkSculptures
    +1
    Kaktus Licht

    I am a very creative person and my passion is working with wood, Furniture Making being the area I studied. 

    Always looking to create a new challenge and gain further knowledge, I try and vary my work from the previous. As a designer also, I share keen interests in both form and function and enjoy very much making one-off sculptural pieces based often off quite geometric shapes. 

    Apart from that, I enjoy doodling in my spare time. Especially things related to cats, plants, lights! I am hoping soon to bring together my illustrations into a series of different books as a side project.

    Service areas
    Leeds
    Address
    st16 1py Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-7770782713 www.behance.net/tomwilsonfurniture
