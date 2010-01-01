I began my journey with Seascape Curiosities in the summer of 2013. After completing my degree in Textile Design at Central Saint Martins in 2010 I decided to move to the Pembrokeshire coast. I had always wanted to create a stylish,contemporary home wares collection that mixed digital and hand printed processes with an imaginative interpretation of the British coastline.

Seascape Curiosities designs have been transferred onto wallpapers, cushions and lampshades as well as a collection of layered fabric wallpapers and artwork which will evoke your imagination.

As a lover of nature and all things natural I endeavour to use environmentally friendly inks, dyes and processes as well as FSC approved and 100% recycled papers. all my products are made here in the UK.