Turner Furniture was created in 2003 by furniture maker Chris Turner. From a young age Chris had a great passion for art and design, studying it in his hometown of Bangor, Northern Ireland and later moving to Glasgow to gain further qualifications in Furniture Construction and Design. Turner Furniture has prided itself on meticulous attention to detail in both quality of product and client liaison. Specialising in: Bespoke furniture,cabinet making, small batch production and commercial interiors.

Chris aims to make beautiful, inspiring furniture and merges his own inspirations from both the natural environment and the urban landscape.

The Turner Furniture range is a mixture of striking veneer work in an abstract form. Although there’s a gentle nod to cubism and the mid-century modern, the range is most definitely contemporary and stylish using traditional parquetry skills and an array of complimentary veneers including walnut, wenge and rippled sycamore.