South Korean designer Kim HyunJoo was born in Seoul in 1980. As an industrial designer and a service design consultant, Kim HyunJoo has worked with Calvin Klein NY, Westin Chosun Hotel, GCS Stone, SK group, KOLON, F.Guzzini, and previously worked in Giovannoni Design Studio in Milan, 2007.

Her design style is inspired by nature and natural materials, with an emphasis on oriental aesthetics, and her work has been exhibited at Milan Furniture fair 2014, German Paper world 2014, Maison-objet 2013, and numerous Korean exhibitions. Her work has also been featured in books and publications such as Urban landscape Design, Creative Product Design, and various magazines in the UK, France, Austria, Brazil, Greece, Singapore, China, and South Korea.

In 2008 Kim HyunJoo won the Red-dot Design Concept Award for her innovative furniture design, and in the following year established her Design Studio in Seoul, creating furniture, lighting, tableware, products, and public design. Her most recent product launch - PLUS NATURE – is a range of works aimed at instilling the calmness of nature in everyday products.