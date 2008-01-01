Your browser is out-of-date.

Kim Hyunjoo Studio
Designers in Seoul
Reviews (0)
    • South Korean designer Kim HyunJoo was born in Seoul in 1980. As an industrial designer and a service design consultant, Kim HyunJoo has worked with Calvin Klein NY, Westin Chosun Hotel, GCS Stone, SK group, KOLON, F.Guzzini, and previously worked in Giovannoni Design Studio in Milan, 2007. 

    Her design style is inspired by nature and natural materials, with an emphasis on oriental aesthetics, and her work has been exhibited at Milan Furniture fair 2014, German Paper world 2014, Maison-objet 2013, and numerous Korean exhibitions. Her work has also been featured in books and publications such as Urban landscape Design, Creative Product Design, and various magazines in the UK, France, Austria, Brazil, Greece, Singapore, China, and South Korea.

    In 2008 Kim HyunJoo won the Red-dot Design Concept Award for her innovative furniture design, and in the following year established her Design Studio in Seoul, creating furniture, lighting, tableware, products, and public design. Her most recent product launch - PLUS NATURE – is a range of works aimed at instilling the calmness of nature in everyday products.

    Service areas
    Seoul
    Company awards
    2011. JeonRaNamDo Good Public Design _ selected / 2011. GyeongGi Good Public Design _ selected / 2011. Seoul Good Public Design _ selected / 2010. Seoul Good Public Design _ selected / 2008 Red dot design award_ winner 2008
    Address
    Kim HyunJoo studio #B02, 3-8, DokMakro-15gil, Mapo-gu, 121-829, SOUTH KOREA
    Seoul
    United Kingdom
    www.kimhyunjoo.com
