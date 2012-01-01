NAT MAKS is Natascha Maksimovic, a German designer and illustrator based in Surrey, England.

In search of inspiration Natascha moved to England in the mid nineties. Influenced by the music and art of that time Natascha began her artistic journey by creating album covers and poster artwork for the many indie bands of that period.

After graduating from Camberwell College of Arts in London, Natascha established her career within the feature film industry where she worked on fantastic film sets, was mentored by legends and found inspiration and confidence for her future.

In 2012 Natascha set up her own design company, NAT MAKS, producing exclusive screen printed paper products based on Natascha's illustrations.

NAT MAKS are now launching their first homeware range of wallpapers, fabrics and accessories based on Natascha's innovative paper range 'Adaptations' – a series of illustrations inspired by classic film adaptations.

The first 'Adaptation' design is ZHIVAGO – a wallpaper and fabric collection based on director David Lean's 1965 movie adaptation of the novel 'Doctor Zhivago'.

All NAT MAKS products are designed and made in England.

All products are available to buy online www.natmaks.com