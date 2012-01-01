Twenty years of experience coupled with an enduring spirit of youthful enthusiasm is the yin-yang balance that makes Dorrington Atcheson Architects a team that has produced so many award-winning buildings for their clients.

While every project calls for a fresh eye and an innovative approach, directors Tim Dorrington and Sam Atcheson also draw upon their considerable experience within the New Zealand marketplace.

Specialising in residential design, but with a proven track record in retail and office environments, this boutique company has quietly made their mark on the built environment winning several NZIA Awards.

Their methodology is highly collaborative so, while DAA favour contemporary design that takes its cue from mid-century modernism, their role is not to dictate but to engage with the requirements of home-owners and clients. Responding to site, budget and idiosyncrasies is all in a day’s work.

This honest approach is reflected in the materiality of their buildings where natural products are celebrated. Dorrington Atcheson Architects design functional spaces with measured proportions, a simplicity of structure and just enough surprise to delight.