Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Woolly Pocket
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Uk
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • SmogShoppe, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    SmogShoppe, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    SmogShoppe, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    +1
    SmogShoppe
    Boiler Residence, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    Boiler Residence, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    Boiler Residence, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    +3
    Boiler Residence
    Barbara Bestor Residence, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    Barbara Bestor Residence, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    Barbara Bestor Residence, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    +3
    Barbara Bestor Residence
    NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
    +3
    NEW Living Wall Planter

    Welcome to Woolly Pocket, where you will find the best green wall
    planters in the world! Our modular, green, breathable vertical garden planters will help you start having more fun with plants!  Lush green walls and magnificent vertical gardens can be quickly and easily installed on any indoor or outdoor wall, fence or railing. Living walls of any shape or size can be created by using multiple planters together. Let our gallery inspire you with endless ideas for how you can design your own vertical garden or green wall using woollypockets.

    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    Uk
    United Kingdom
    www.woollypocket.co.uk
      Add SEO element