Melanie Porter is a design studio focused on using traditional crafts to create handmade furniture and furnishings to customers looking for truly individual, handcrafted items. Working with clients to create bespoke colour and pattern designs Melanie is dedicated to make every customer feel that they have a beautifully crafted item which fits perfectly in their home.

Trained at the prestigious Central Saint Martin’s College, Melanie’s ability to create exquisite, textured fabrics which are individually knitted and felted for every project has drawn attention from clients and press all over the world.

Melanie undertakes the entire process herself and everything, from the restoration and upholstering to the individual, crocheted buttons, is done by hand. The result of this incredibly labour-intensive process is a stunning and unique work of art, destined to be a future family heirloom.