Yufei Liang is a designer whose work involve furniture design and handmade product. Yufei was interested in the relationship between human and nature and some Geometry themes.

Yufei finished the BA course, furniture design at Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in China. In her earlier works, she concerned the environment problems and human emotion, which were hot issues in China. So she focused on the function and the cost of a product when she designed a work. Later, she started her MA course, designer maker at Camberwell College of Arts in London. She was shocked by a different system of arts and design, which led her to rethought about design. After a far way of exploring her MA project, she built her own new system and found a new definition for her design.